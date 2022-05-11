PARTY CONGRESSES, PRIMARIES: President, NASS members, govs, others to vote

…as Senate amends Electoral Act

Reps to hold plenary on same issue today

The Senate, yesterday, amendedtheElectoral Act 2022, to allow statutory delegates to participate and vote in the conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties. The amendment of the bill followed the chamber’s expeditious consideration of a bill to that effect, and passage of same for first, second and third readings during plenary.

Those identified as statutory delegates include the President, Vice President, members of the National As sembly, governors and their deputies, members of State Houses of Assembly, chairmen of councils, councillors, National Working Committeeof politicalparties, among others. The bill to amend the 2022 Electoral Act No. 13, which wassponsored bytheDeputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), sought to amend the provision of section 84(8) of the Electoral Act. Presenting the bill for consideration, Omo-Agege said: “The provision of the section “does not provide for the participation of what is generally known as ‘statutory delegates’intheconventions, congressesormeetingsof political parties.

“The extant section only clearlyprovides forthe participationof elected delegatesin the conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties held to nominate candidatesof politicalparties. This is an unintended error, and we can only correct it with this amendment now before us.” Speakingafterthebillwas passed, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the amendment became imperative in view of the deficiency created by the provision of section 84(8) of the extant Act. He said: “The amended Electoral Act of 2022 that we passed this year has a deficiency that was never intended and that deficiency will deny all statutory delegates in all political parties from participation in congresses and conventions. “And, therefore, such a major and unintendedclause has to be amended before the party primaries start in the next eight days. This is an emergency legislation, so to speak.

“Our expectation is that the National Assembly – the two chambers – would finish with the processing of this amendment of this bill, between today (in the Senate) and tomorrow (in the House of Representatives), andthen the Executive will do the assent. “That is so important to enable every statutory delegate to participate in the party primaries right from the beginning that will start on the 18th of May, 2022. “So, this is an emergency efforttoensurethatnobodyis denied his or her rightful opportunity as a delegate, especiallythestatutorydelegates, and these are those who are elected.

“These are the President, Vice President, members of the National Assembly, governors, members of the State Houses of Assembly, chairmen of council and their councillors, National Working Committee membersof allthe politicalparties and so on. “This is a fundamental efforttoensurethatweaddress this within the week so that by next week, the Electoral Act 2022 (amended version), will be very salutary for us to start our party primaries.”

