News

Party congresses will hold as scheduled in Kwara, says APC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comments Off on Party congresses will hold as scheduled in Kwara, says APC

The Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and sophistry the news making the rounds in the social media that the planned party congresses across the country would not hold in Kwara and three other States in the country. The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Aro Folaranmi, maintained that party congresses would hold in Kwara State alongside other States as scheduled by the national body of the party, starting from next month. It, therefore, urged party faithful to disregard the jaundiced report and get ready for the epoch making programme.

It would be recalled that an online report had gone viral stating that Kwara and three other States would not be having any congresses until the issue of the party’s membership registration in the four States are resolved. The statement added: “The Caretaker Chairman of the APC in Kwara state, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, has called the national secretariat of our party to confirm the authenticity of the story and he was told that the story was false and unfounded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ll write our exams online, says varsity

Posted on Author  Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Evangel University Akaeze, Ebonyi State, has said its online teaching and learning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic was very effective.   The university said it has already conducted its midsemester quiz for the students online and that it will soon commence examinations online. Director of Public Affairs of the university, Dr. Tibenz Nwali […]
News

COVID-19 hospital fire kills four

Posted on Author Reporter

  Authorities in Romania say a fire at a key hospital in Buchurest that also treats COVID-19 patients has killed at least four people. The fire broke out early on Friday on the ground floor of the hospital. The blaze forced the evacuation of the building that houses 100 people, reports The Associated Press. An […]
News

JUSUN to hold nationwide protest Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has said it will hold a nationwide peaceful protest on Monday, April 19. JUSUN said the nationwide peaceful protest is to further push home its demand for financial autonomy for the judiciary. This development was contained in a circular in Lagos, dated April 16 and signed by […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica