Party congresses will hold as scheduled in Kwara, says APC

The Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and sophistry the news making the rounds in the social media that the planned party congresses across the country would not hold in Kwara and three other States in the country. The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Aro Folaranmi, maintained that party congresses would hold in Kwara State alongside other States as scheduled by the national body of the party, starting from next month. It, therefore, urged party faithful to disregard the jaundiced report and get ready for the epoch making programme.

It would be recalled that an online report had gone viral stating that Kwara and three other States would not be having any congresses until the issue of the party’s membership registration in the four States are resolved. The statement added: “The Caretaker Chairman of the APC in Kwara state, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, has called the national secretariat of our party to confirm the authenticity of the story and he was told that the story was false and unfounded.

Like this: Like Loading...