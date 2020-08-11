News Top Stories

Party de-registration: INEC heads to S’Court

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will challenge Monday’s judgement of Court of Appeal, denying it power to deregister political parties, at the Supreme Court.

 

The commission in a statement by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said it has been served with the judgement.

 

“We recall that on July 29, 2020, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division in an appeal filed by the National Unity Party (NUP) affirmed the power of the commission (INEC) to deregister political parties that fail to meet the constitutional threshold in section 225A,” the commission stated. It noted that the NUP’s appeal is still pending before the Supreme Court.

 

INEC added that it is faced with two conflicting judgements from the Court of Appeal; “one affirming the powers of the commission to deregister political parties and the other setting aside the deregistration of ACD & 22 others.

 

“Faced with two conflicting judgements from the same court, the commission is not in a position to pick and choose which one of them to obey. “Consequently, the commission will approach the Supreme Court for a final resolution of the issues raised in the two conflicting judgements.”

 

INEC said it is presently concerned with the preparations for the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled to hold on September 19 and October 10, this year “and is strictly and methodically following its timetable and schedule of activities derived from the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

 

“We assure Nigerians and the people of Edo and Ondo states that the commission is on course and will deliver on its mandate.”

