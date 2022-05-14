Party decision is supreme but disrespect to laws’ll haunt PDP, says Anyim

Some South East presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said they will abide by the party’s resolution on the zoning of its ticket in 2023. PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), on Wednesday refused to zone the ticket to any particular zone. This was against the agitation by people of South East that the zone should be given the opportunity to produce the next presidential candidate of the party.

Two aspirants from the zone, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said they have no axe to grind with the party for its decision. Spokesman for the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sam Nwobasi said Anyim’s campaign council welcomed NEC’s decision and would not protest it. “However, we want to draw the attention of the PDP that if laws that are made but not respected, it will haunt the party, if not now but in future. It is unfortunate that the zoning principle is not respected,” he said.

Nwobasi stated that Anyim entered into the race to serve, adding, that “he is contesting irrespective whether the ticket is zoned to the South East or any other part if the country.” Ohuabunwa, on his part, noted that “even though we in the South East want the ticket to be zoned but party’s position is paramount. “PDP is owed, not be an individual but the people. You can’t fight the party. I wish that the decision will turn out well for the party. If it doesn’t, those who took the decision will take the responsibility.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...