Party differences shouldn't make us stupid –Wike

Muhammad Kabir, KANO Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has demanded the immediate disbandment of the Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), insisting the state pardon granted to formers governors Joshua Dariye (Plateau) and Jolly Nyame (Taraba) jailed for corruption has made both anti-corruption outfits irrelevant.

The Federal Government said Dariye and Nyame were pardoned on health and age grounds despite still having years to spend in prison. Wike had described the pardon as totally against President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, who paid the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje a courtesy visit in Kano yesterday, was again critical of their release. Accordingtohim, Nigeria is bleeding and needs people like Ganduje to rescue the country from collapse.

He said Nigerians should begin to talk about the unity of the country beyond party lines.

“There is no gainsaying the country is not having it right, and there should be a desperate effort to save the nation, and by which I’m out to right the wrongs,” Wike said. He added: “If Ganduje is running for the presidency, some of us will quickly withdraw our ambitions.

 

But thank God he is not running and I’m sure he will help me to make it.” Ganduje said the diversity of Wike’s presidential team shows that he believes in the greatness of Nigeria. Hesaid:”Partydifferences should not make us stupid. Our diversity is an advantage.

 

Even though we failed to utilize our diversity, each one of us must try in his own bid to change the status quo.” However, he jokingly told Wike that he would not win the presidential election because he is in a ‘bad party’ (PDP). He said: “In a democracy if we all belong to one party then there is no democracy. I foresee good efforts in your presidential bid but you will lose. But you will be a good loser and live to fight a good fight.”

 

