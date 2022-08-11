News

Party management failure costs APC Osun guber – Aregbesola’s loyalists

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

A faction of Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has attributed the party’s defeat by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election to a lack of “party management”. The factional Chairman Rasaq Salinsile said this yesterday at a press conference in Osogbo.

The former Secretary of the party said: “Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Prince Gboyega Famodun and the entire Ilerioluwa caucus of the APC simply delivered victory to the opposition by their obvious lack of party management, understanding, crass ignorance, unabashedly protection of self-interest, the exhibition of huge ego, and so on.”

He urged the APC national secretariat to immediately restructure the party for better performance in the 2023 presidential election. Salinsile said: “Governor Oyetola and Famodun have definitely fulfilled their wishful mission to bring down the APC in Osun. “It is often said in Yoruba that if you leave your mum’s corpse to the care of a mad man, he may end up roasting it for his dinner.”

He said: “We note with a foreboding sense of great loss that it was an avoidable electoral defeat if issues affecting the party, which we, as a set of discerning politicians had brought to public attention about two years ago, had been handled differently. Our early warning was met with strident attempts at stifling our voice and muzzling us up if necessary. “We had foretold of clear degeneration and weak position of Osun APC and had offered a seven-point agenda by which the party could be turned around and re-energised for greater efficiency and result oriented.”

 

