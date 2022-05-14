News Top Stories

Party primaries: We’re monitoring, profiling activities of political actors –NSA

Posted on

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has expressed concern at what he described as “the growing uncertainty” trailing the conduct of party primaries for 2023 general elections. Monguno who spoke at a quarterly meeting of Inter-agency Consultative Committee On Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja on Friday, also noted the spate of violence that is threatening the upcoming off cycle gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun states. The NSA, who was represented by Sanusi Galadima, noted the intense power play among the politicians, which he said, is capable of heightening unnecessary political ten-sion across the country.

“More worrisome is the unguarded utterances of some highly respected individuals and groups which more often than not amplify divisive narratives to the detriment of national security and stability,” Monguno stated. He condemned the “internal party wranglings, increasing acrimony and bickering among political actors as well as the inability of various contending political blocs to amicably resolve differences in line with democratic tenants.” He further disclosed that head of security and law enforcement agencies have been told to closely monitor and profile political actors, “no matter highly placed who exhibit tendencies to subvert the electoral process.”

 

