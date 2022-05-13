Party primaries: We’re monitoring, profiling activities of political actors – NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has expressed concern at what he described as “the growing uncertainty” trailing the conduct of party primaries for 2023 elections.

Monguno, who spoke at a quarterly meeting of Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja on Friday, also noted the spate of violence that is threatening the upcoming off cycle gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

The NSA, who was represented by Sanusi Galadima, noted the intense power play among the politicians, which he said, is capable of heightening unnecessary political tension across the country.

“More worrisome is the unguarded utterances of some highly respected individuals and groups which more often than not amplifies divisive narratives to the detriment of national security and stability,” Gen. Monguno stated.

He condemned the “internal party wranglings, increasing acrimony and bickering amongst political actors as well as the inability of various contending political blocs to amicably resolves differences in line with democratic tenants.”

The NSA disclosed that head of security and law enforcement agencies have been told to closely monitor and profile political actors, “no matter highly placed who exhibit tendencies to subvert the electoral process.”

He added that party thugs and their sponsors would equally be trailed for possible arrest and prosecution.

Monguno expressed the need for the Independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC) to enjoin political parties to consistently abide by prescribed rules as outlined in their respective manifestos.

