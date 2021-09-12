Body & Soul

Party-ready ankara styles

There is virtually no style in the fashion book that ankara fabric cannot be used to achieve. All the house or beach party friendly styles are seen in different shades of ankara print.

 

For this edition, we are focused on the mini Ankara dresses that can rock any party. Just add the right hairstyle, jewelry and stiletto heels and you are party-ready.

 

The photos will inspire your look to your next great event.

