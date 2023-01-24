Party’s supreme, Nkire tells Wike

F ormer National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) and now member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has advised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to make peace with his party, the People’sDemocraticParty( PDP). Nkire said there was a common parlance in politics which says that the “party is supreme,” adding: “Governor Wike has made his case so eloquently; it is now time to listen to the voice of the majority.”

According to the APC chieftain, “no political party, not even my own party the APC, is perfect or without members who feel they have been unjustly treated or marginalised.

“In APC today, there are a great number of people at both the federal and state levels, including my own State, Abia, who felt disappointed and dissatisfied by the outcome of the APC primary elections recently conducted nationwide; but most people have remained in the party, buried the hatchet and forged ahead.”

He added that there comes a time when state and national interests become paramount in the mind of a party man and a true patriot.

