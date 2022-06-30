PASA disowns ex-student for undermining Dikio’s achievements

The Presidential Amnesty Scholarship Alumni (PASA) has disowned the self-acclaimed President of the National Association for Presidential Amnesty Students Worldwide (NAPASW), Lucky Ukueku, for his failed attempts to undermine the achievements of the Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd). PASA, who in a statement yesterday described Ukaeku’s remarks that “all was not well with the amnesty programme,” as a cheap blackmail, said it was unacceptable, illegal and irresponsible for him to be parading himself as the leader of NAPASW despite completing his scholarship programme with PAP. PASA in the statement signed by its Coordinator, James Warigo, insisted that Ukueku had no locus standi to speak for the amnesty scholarship students as he was no longer part of them, adding that with the prudent management of scarce resources, Dikio had been able to keep the programme afloat by ensuring prompt payment of stipends, school fees and other allowances to the beneficiaries.
