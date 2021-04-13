PASAN/JUSUN strike: FG can’t dictate implementation of financial autonomy – Govs

State governors have said the Federal Government cannot dictate to them the implementation of the financial autonomy for the state legislature and the judiciary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in June last year, signed Executive Order 10, 2020 into law, which granted financial autonomy to state legislatures and the judiciary.

Last week, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) embarked on a nationwide strike and had gone ahead to shutdown courts across the country, while Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), gave notice of strike, over failure of state governors to implement the Executive Order 10.

But the governors said no court in the country has given any pronouncement on Executive Order 10.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who spoke on behalf of the state chief executives, explained that the governors do not need Order 10 to implement the financial autonomy.

“The implementation of the financial autonomy, was what, according to them, led to the enactment of Order 10.

“People don’t understand what is Order 10. It is talking about implementation, but for us governors, we are saying ‘No, we don’t need any proposals to do implementation’.

“So we are only working on the law of implementation because we don’t need any Order 10 to force us to do implementation and Federal Government cannot force us to implement,” the governor argued.

