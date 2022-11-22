PASAN pledges to tackle insecurity at National Assembly

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly branch, has promised to ensure security in and around the National Assembly Complex for the lawmakers, staff and other persons working within the establishment.

The group made the promise following the influx of political thugs into the National Assembly during budget defence and other sessions to harass legislators.

PASAN Chairman Sunday Sabiyi, who spoke on the newly identified threat to security in the complex, said they were going to take up the issue with the management in order to end the menace.

Sabiyi gave the assurances yesterday while addressing newsmen on the activities lined up for the PASAN week that was scheduled for November 27 and December 3.

