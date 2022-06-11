News

PASAN strike: Lawan intervenes, calls for dialogue

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, intervened in the ongoing strike by the National Assembly workers, urging them to call off their industrial action and embrace dialogue for speedy resolution of the dispute. Lawan made the call at a meeting which he summoned to find a solution to the lingering issues between the workers and the management of the National Assembly. Workers of the National Assembly under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday to press home their demands for payment of some allowances. Lawan said: “I want to urge you, whenever we disagree, let’s try to come and sit and talk about it because when we talk, we are able to find some common grounds and solutions. I am very happy that we have been able to deal with this.”

The National Assembly management was represented by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arch. Ojo Olatunde and Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Ahmed Amshi and some top officials of the nation’s apex legislative institution. In attendance at the meeting were the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Greenfield varsity students

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The police Special Tactical Squad (STS) has arrested suspected kidnappers of students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State. The suspects, according to a statement by t Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, were also alleged to be involved in other violent crimes. He said a total of 31suspects were nabbed during the special operations […]
News

Tension as Yoruba, Hausa clash in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

There was palpable tension at the popular Mandate Market in Ilorin, Kwara State, following an alleged stabbing of a Yoruba man on the head and mouth by an Hausa man over an argument on sales of sugarcane. A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps […]
News

Military: Troops foil suicide bomb attempt, kill suspect

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters, Tuesday, said troops deployed in Bama, Borno State, successfully foiled a suicide bomb attempt on their location, on November 3, after killing a female terrorist suspect on sight. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure in a statement, said five other terrorist suspects were neutralised in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica