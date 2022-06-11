PASAN strike: Lawan intervenes, calls for dialogue

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, intervened in the ongoing strike by the National Assembly workers, urging them to call off their industrial action and embrace dialogue for speedy resolution of the dispute. Lawan made the call at a meeting which he summoned to find a solution to the lingering issues between the workers and the management of the National Assembly. Workers of the National Assembly under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday to press home their demands for payment of some allowances. Lawan said: “I want to urge you, whenever we disagree, let’s try to come and sit and talk about it because when we talk, we are able to find some common grounds and solutions. I am very happy that we have been able to deal with this.”

The National Assembly management was represented by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arch. Ojo Olatunde and Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Ahmed Amshi and some top officials of the nation’s apex legislative institution. In attendance at the meeting were the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi.

