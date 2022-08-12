Pascal commends Duguri over Grassroots development

The Bauchi State Football Association Chairman, former international, Patrick Pascal, has commended the efforts of ‘Kaura’s Unity Football Tournament’ sponsor, Alhaji Mohammad Muttaka Duguri, towards talent identification in the State’s circuit. The Super Eagles coordinator has brought new templates for development of football into Bauchi State, since he assumed leadership position as FA Chairman, in 2019. The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan midfielder said he was happy to the quick response of Duguri towards the actualization of the Peace and Unity Football Tournament named in his name.

“Alhaji Mohammad Muttaka Duguri has been a passionate follower of football, thus, he accepted our proposal to help actualize the idea of Peace and Unity Football in Bauchi State. “To some extent, we have known for quite a while. He is magnanimous and leaning on his magnanimity in terms of grassroot football competitions would benefit the restive youths of our beloved State,” Pascal said. “For us, as the drivers of football system in the pearl of tourism state, our focus has always been on Grassroot Football programs, of which, we emphasized on before coming on board and we are following that path systematically since we stepped into the office.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...