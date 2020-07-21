Metro & Crime

Paschal Dozie-led Imo elders, donate 30,000 face masks to 645 communities

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Elder statesmen in Imo State, led by Dr. Paschal Dozie and operating under the aegis of the Guild of Imo Elders, have donated 30,000 face masks to the 645 autonomous communities in the state in support of the fight against COVID-19 in the state.
Chairman of the group, Dr. Paschal Dozie, expressed satisfaction with government response to the rampaging pandemic.
Dozie, who spoke through a member of the guild, Prof. Francis Dike (SAN), while donating the items to the leadership of the Association of Imo State Town Unions, said the elders were empathising with the people of the state and what they have undergone within the period of the pandemic.
“That’s why we have made available 30,000 face masks to our people in the rural communities as part of our committment to supporting the state government in curbing the spread of the virus.
“This group is interested in what benefits the people of Imo State. We’re here to support government and will speak out when things go wrong,” he said.
Dike disclosed that the elders came up with the idea of donating face masks after they visited the Imo State Taskforce on COVID-19 headed by Prof. Maurice Iwu.
According to him: “We got very thoughtful information about the virus. One of the things we discovered was that people see COVID-19 as a child’s play. But, I want to tell you that I have lost three or more people I know. And the tragic thing about it is that we don’t have the right statistics.
“It was after meeting Prof. Iwu that we learned that this is not a matter to be left for Imo State government alone to handle. That’s why we are involved and want to lead by example.”

