News

Pasquale Minasi on How to Become the Best at What You Do

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As humans, it’s normal to look at others and their work and think how great their life is compared to our own. It’s an annoying experience for many, especially when we cannot point our fingers at why their life is so great when ours is just decent. However, there is good news – anyone who can accept and embrace a decent life can also go on to create a great one with a little bit of practice and grit. In business especially, ‘good’ is never good enough; you need to be great and stand out from the others. This is the mantra that Pasquale Minasi, CEO and Founder of BlueMagic Group International, lives and breathes by.

Pasquale Minasi, who is also an angel investor and a motivational speaker, shares from his personal experience that when we hear people whining about not making enough money or as much as they desire to, or not doing well enough in their career, chances are it’s because they are only doing what’s needed of them. He also says, being just ‘good’ in literal terms means having just enough ability required for a particular role. If we wish to go beyond that, we must operate at an intensity significantly higher than what’s normal or average. “To become the best in any industry, you need to work like no one else in that space,” says Minasi.

Having been in the industry for several years, the young London-based entrepreneur says, “You may notice people say things like, ‘I would do this, but it’s too competitive’ or ‘The competition is too fierce.’ The bottom line here is, such people remain only good, but they don’t become the best.” He further adds, “For attaining greatness, you must be prepared to foster things, people, relationships, and work for years until you see your efforts paying off.

Remember, fortune favors those who dare to take the leap. So, you can either do the bare minimum and stay where you are, or give it your everything and go above and beyond.” When people wonder why their bosses or clients don’t approve of their promotion, the answer can be found right in the mirror. People notice when you are not trying your best or working the hardest. Most importantly, it is critical to be self-aware because without it, you will be floating through life thinking why opportunities keep passing by, blaming everyone around for your good life, not the best one.
In the view of Pasquale Minasi, people who complain due to the absence of ‘greatness’ in their lives are simply suffering the consequences of cause and effect. “You want more? Then take charge of your life. Start being more. And start doing more,” he concludes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ll do all it takes to secure our countries, Buhari assures Nigerien President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, that Nigeria and Niger Republic would do all it takes to secure both countries.   Buhari gave the assurance Monday while playing host to the newly inaugurated Nigerien leader who was in Nigeria for his first international visit.   In a release by his spokesman, […]
News

Year 2020: Nigerian Army’s Era of Spectacular Exploits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On December 18, 2020, an event which held in Abuja enticed Nigerians boundlessly. In leadership, there must be followers and opposers. Today’s Nigeria bows to ill-feelings of the few opposers who sneer or crucify Government. It’s not necessarily because they know the ingredients of the issues which have become points of criticisms. Most critiques or […]
News

Cote d’Ivoire police surround opposition leaders’ houses  

Posted on Author Reporter

Police in Cote d’Ivoire surrounded the houses of two of President Alassane Ouattara’s main rivals on Tuesday after the government accused them of sedition for creating a parallel administration in defiance of Ouattara’s landslide win in Saturday’s election. It was not immediately clear if anyone had been arrested. But the moves deepened a bitter standoff […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica