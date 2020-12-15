Pass electoral bill as New Year gift, group tells NASS

The Coalition for Constitutional and Electoral Reforms has urged the National Assembly to expedite action and ensure that the Electoral Amendment Bill was passed and signed into law in January 2021 as a New Year gift to Nigerians.

The coalition comprising of Centre for Liberty, Yiaga Africa, Raising New Voices, NESSACTION and Millennials Active Citizenship Advocacy Africa, made the call in a statement signed by the Co-Convener, Centre for Liberty, Ariyo-Dare Atoye and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

Commending what was described as the ‘impressive turn out’ of Nigerians at the public hearing of the bill held earlier in December the coalition maintained that quality presentations of suggestions and the adoption of memoranda were a sure-testament to the eagerness and zeal of the people to have a free, fair and credible election emplaced and tested in the 2021 Anambra election through the quick passage of the bill.

The statement reads in part: “We call on NASS to pass electoral bill at first sitting in 2021 as a New Year gift.

We have come to restate our unwavering commitment to electoral reforms and to ask the National Assembly to urgently have the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 5, 2010 (As Amended) and Enact the Independent National Electoral Commission Act, 2021, passed in the first sitting of 2021, and transmitted for an immediate assent by the President.

