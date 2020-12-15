News

Pass electoral bill as New Year gift, group tells NASS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Coalition for Constitutional and Electoral Reforms has urged the National Assembly to expedite action and ensure that the Electoral Amendment Bill was passed and signed into law in January 2021 as a New Year gift to Nigerians.

 

 

The coalition comprising of Centre for Liberty, Yiaga Africa, Raising New Voices, NESSACTION and Millennials Active Citizenship Advocacy Africa, made the call in a statement signed by the Co-Convener, Centre for Liberty, Ariyo-Dare Atoye and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

 

Commending what was described as the ‘impressive turn out’ of Nigerians at the public hearing of the bill held earlier in December the coalition maintained that quality presentations of suggestions and the adoption of memoranda were a sure-testament to the eagerness and zeal of the people to have a free, fair and credible election emplaced and tested in the 2021 Anambra election through the quick passage of the bill.

 

The statement reads in part: “We call on NASS to pass electoral bill at first sitting in 2021 as a New Year gift.

 

We have come to restate our unwavering commitment to electoral reforms and to ask the National Assembly to urgently have the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 5, 2010 (As Amended) and Enact the Independent National Electoral Commission Act, 2021, passed in the first sitting of 2021, and transmitted for an immediate assent by the President.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG restates commitment to lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, has reaffirmed that the ministry and its agencies would leave no stone unturned in delivering on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari in his next level agenda to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years. The minister disclosed […]
News

ICC opens inquiry into ‘crimes’ committed during #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The International Criminal Court (ICC) says it has opened a preliminary inquiry into the demonstrations against harassment and brutality by the police. According to the BBC, the ICC said it had received information on alleged crimes during the protests, which were organised under the #EndSARS campaign. Last month, many Nigerians took to the streets to […]
News

COVID-19: Seoul mandates masks as S’Korea battles spike

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s capital on Monday ordered the wearing of masks in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, as it battles a surge in coronavirus cases centred in the densely populated metropolitan area. In May, the city government ordered that masks be worn on public transport and in taxis, but a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: