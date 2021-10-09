Passage of VAPP, CRA Acts would make Kebbi State violence-free, says CSO

Following the passage of Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPP) and Child Right Acts by the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Kungiyar Tallafin Mata Development Initiative, an NGO and member of Civil Society Organisation, has commending the passage, saying they would make the state violence-free if fully enforced.

A press statement signed by the Women Right Programme Officer of the group, Zarau Ahmad, stated that Kebbi State has become one of the 28 states in Nigeria that has passed the VAAP law, signifying the state’s progressive nature and commitment to the promotion and protection of the rights of its people ‘‘You see the drums roll for Kebbi State and its people for the passage of the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPP) Law and Child Right Act (CRA), by the State House of Assembly.

Passed on 30th of September 2021, this date is etched into history for Kebbi people and especially for human rights defenders in the state for many reasons,” she said. She said that for the women’s rights community, the law is much more than a piece of legislation. ‘‘It is a bold statement for the recognition of the fundamental human rights of women and girls, while thus cancelling the notion of subjugation, control of agency and autonomy of women and girls through use of violence and other disempowering beliefs that are contrary to human development.’’

“The passage of VAPP and CRA laws by Kebbi lawmakers has therefore set Kebbi on the path of becoming a violence free state if fully enforced.” She further stated that: “There is no gainsaying that Kebbi State requires this law. The state is almost assuming an eye of the storm position within the North-West with targeted kidnapping of school children in recent times, in addition to existing incidences of GBV in the state heightened by COVID-19. “We are indeed glad that this law has been passed in Kebbi State. We are grateful to everyone who has made this work and especially ActionAid Nigeria for the funding support through the Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria project.’’

