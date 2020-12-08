Passenger seeks Air Peace boycott over poor service

Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, which offers both scheduled passenger and charter services, majorly in Nigeria, seem to be in the eye of the storm following its handling of re-scheduled flights resulting in over several hours of delay and making passengers arrive their destination a day after schedule.

The airline like some other carriers in Nigeria is notorious for poor services. To this end, a passenger, Dr. Biodun Ogungbo has urged other passengers to boycott the airline or be made to refund the money collected for broken promises.

Ogungbo who lamented the inconvenience he and many other travelers suffered as a result of the delays, was scheduled to travel on Air Peace flight 7191 Port-Harcourt to Abuja on December 2, 2020, “This was a 4.30 pm flight on December 2, 2020,” he explained.

“On December 1, 2020, Air Peace sent out mail that the flight would be departing at 8:50 pm. They sent a message which read, “Due to operational reasons, your revised departure time for flight 7191 Port-Harcourt to Abuja for tomorrow December 2, 2020 is now 8:50 PM. Air Peace regrets all inconveniences caused.”

Ogungbo said that he had gone to Port Harcourt on a day trip and was desperate to return to Abuja before nightfall, lamenting that unfortunately, all that was messed up by the airline.

“After my sojourn in the Garden City, I travelled back to the airport at 6 pm only to be told the flight that was rescheduled for 8:50 pm was now leaving at 10 pm.

Furthermore, Ogungbo said that 10 pm came and went and there were no Air Peace staff in sight to explain why the flight had not departed.

However, according to him, there was a subsequent announcement by the airport announcer that the Air Peace flight from Abuja would be landing at midnight.

What that meant was that the flight from Abuja will land in Port Harcourt at midnight, refuel and then return to Abuja with passengers who had been stranded at the airport from earlier than 4:30 pm. That was “almost eight hours at the airport waiting for an irresponsible airline that collected close to N60, 000 for an hour flight to Abuja,” Ogungbo lamented.

However, he said the flight subsequently left Port Harcourt well after midnight and landed in Abuja an hour later on December 3.

Asked if there was a serious apology from the airline, Ogungbo said, “Air Peace did not apologise nor explain in real terms exactly what happened and why the flight was further delayed by almost four hours.

He further stated that the airline did not even bother to assuage frayed nerves or offer any comfort to their customers at any time.

When contacted, spokesman for the airline, Stanley Olisa declined to offer explanation as he cut-off the call as soon he discovered it was a journalist who called to find out what transpired.

His phone was permanently engaged as New Telegraph tried harder to get his reactions to Dr. Ogungbo’s allegations against the airline.

Similarly, there was no response to text messages that were later sent to Olisa seeking the needed clarification.

