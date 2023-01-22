Metro & Crime

Passengers Stranded Inside Forest As Warri-Itakpe Train Derails

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Barely few days after some passengers were abducted from a train station in Igueben, Edo State, the same train plying the Warri-Itakpe route is reported to have derailed, forcing many of the passengers to be stranded.

According to sources in the train, the incident happened inside Kogi forest, with many of the passengers said to have abandoned the train for fear of being taken hostage.

It was learnt that the train, which left Warri early on Sunday morning, derailed at about 12:noon inside the thick forest between Ajaokuta and Itakpe.

A former Chairman of the Bayelsa Vigilante Agency, Prince Douye Koroye, who was in VIP alleged that it might be a case of suspected terrorists cutting the rail line, a situation that may have culminated in the train derailng because it was at a high speed.

The source, who was also former Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Government on Youth and Community Development, revealed that four coaches and the head coach of the train are badly damaged in the incident.

He said the stranded passengers were told by the officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to remain calm while they mobilised for help.

Koroye also revealed that many passengers as at the time of filing this report are still stranded in the bush and are being protected by the security team attached to the train.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums take over Ilesha-Ife-Ibadan expressway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

E nd SARS protest took a turn for the worse yesterday as scores of hoodlums took advantage of the protest to mount different roadblocks on the Ilesa-Ife-Ibadan Expressway and extort motorists. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who witnessed the situation, reports that the roadblocks affected both lanes of the expressway. NAN also reports […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Obiano donates N25m, 13 vehicles to police

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday donated N25 million and 13 vehicles to the state Police Command. The donation, Obiano said, was in appreciation of sacrifices made by officers and men of the Police Command in protecting public property during the #EndSARS protests. A breakdown of the money shows that four relatives of policemen […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers abduct woman in Minna

Posted on Author Reporter

…demand N5m ransom Daniel Atori, Minna Uknown kidnappers have abducted a 28-year-old mother of one identified as Sadiya Mohammad in Maitumbi area, a suburb of Minna the Niger State capital. New Telegraph learnt that Sadiya was abducted on Thursday afternoon while returning to the Airport Quarters after close of work around 12 noon. It was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica