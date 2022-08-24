News

Passengers stuck for hours inside Eurotunnel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Dozens of people were left stranded for hours inside the Channel Tunnel after a train from Calais to Folkestone appeared to have broken down.

Footage emerged showing Eurotunnel Le Shuttle passengers being evacuated and walking along an emergency service tunnel between the UK and France, reports the BBC.

They were eventually transferred to a replacement train and taken to the Folkestone terminal in Kent.

Le Shuttle said the train’s alarms went off and this needed to be investigated.

“The service tunnel was terrifying,” said Sarah Fellows, 37, from Birmingham to PA news agency after the incident on Tuesday evening.

“It was like a disaster movie. You were just walking into the abyss not knowing what was happening. We all had to stay under the sea in this big queue.

“There was a woman crying in the tunnel, another woman having a panic attack who was travelling alone.”

Another passenger, who did not want to be named, told PA: “Several people were freaking out about being down in the service tunnel, it’s a bit of a weird place… We were stuck down there for at least five hours.”

Le Shuttle initially said on Twitter a train had broken down, but later added to the BBC that a train had not actually broken down, but the alarms going off meant investigations were needed.

All those on board were transferred at 20:22 BST (19:22 GMT) “in line with safety procedures and as a comfort measure”, Le Shuttle said.

A passenger contacted the BBC before 17:45 saying they were on the train which had stopped. The passenger complained of poor communication, with the tannoy system not working properly.

Another traveller tweeted that people had to abandon their vehicles on the train and were being escorted out on foot.

The Le Shuttle spokesperson later said that passenger traffic was light on the Folkestone side.

But customers travelling from Calais were advised not to travel to the terminal on Tuesday night.

“Due to the earlier train fault, we advise you not to travel to the terminal tonight,” Le Shuttle added. “Please arrive after 6am tomorrow.”

The service transports passengers and their vehicles between Folkestone and Calais.

At 37.9 kilometres (23.5 mi), it has the longest underwater section of any tunnel in the world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

…Dangote, Okomu, Presco target investment opportunities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Edo State prepares for the Alaghodaro Summit 2021, big-ticket investors like Dangote Group, Okomu Plc and Presco Plc have declared interest to wholly participate in the summit, leveraging the platform to tap into the investment opportunities created by the businessfriendly disposition of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government. The summit, in its fifth edition, is […]
News

Ilorin Emir inaugurates Central Mosque library

Posted on Author Our Reporters

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has inaugurated the ultramodern library of the Ilorin Juma’at Central Mosque, Ilorin, Kwara State. The library comprises conventional and e-library sections. Speaking at a brief ceremony, conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Sulu-Gambari expressed delight over the building of the library within the central mosque complex. The Emir, […]
News

Insecurity: History won’t be kind to APC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said history will not be kind to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders due the spate of insecurity in the country in the last six years. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, restated its earlier allegation that the ruling party is behind the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica