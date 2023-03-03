Arts & Entertainments

Passion Drives Me Into Music Making – Don Dante

Posted on Author Patrick Chilaka

Fast-rising Nigerian music producer, David Dante Okiti, fondly known as Don Dante is one artiste within the music industry in Nigeria who is giving his best to ensure Afrobeats as a brand and genre take its rightful place on the world map.

The young producer over the space of time in the music scene has produced some amazing songs in the creative industry. Dante has been on various projects and with more in the works.

The fast-rising producer has worked with some of the biggest hit songs from Africa in recent times.

Some of the notable jams that have his imprint include  Peruzzi’s  ‘Hypertension’, Davido’s ‘Very Special’, ‘Things I Need’, May D’s ‘Lowo Lowo’ featuring Davido and many more.

“I have always been involved in creating sounds from a very young age. As one who plays live instruments, I enjoy the complexity of sounds. I found myself playing the drum in the church at age six, later went on playing the keys and started mixing sounds together.

“All of these experiences have come together to give me an edge. As a music producer, I try to stay ahead of the game by upping my skills and constantly refreshing my knowledge.

“The world is in need of new sounds and the Afrobeats genre is here to fill up that void. That is where I come in,” he said.

