Passion for music made me choose UNILAG over staying in Cotonou –Mmzy

An exciting young new act to watch out for, Mmzy, whose real name is Akachukwu Emmnanuel Uche, is set to make an impact in the Nigerian music terrain in the months to come. Signed to Kerae Records, he has a few singles to his name along with plans to release an EP later this year. In this interview, the UNILAG graduate who recently worked with TG Omori on a music video says his musical journey has been tough but passion and determination keep him going.

MMZY is a kind of unique name, how did you come by it and what does it represent?

Mmzy was derived from my name Emmanuel; it is a nickname my friends do call me when I was in secondary school. Mmzy is an abbreviation of my real name and it represents peace and love.

How did your journey into music begin and what has the experience been like so far?

My journey into music was not an easy one, growing up in a family of three kids and being the first child, my parents never wanted me to do music. It was challenging for me but it’s my passion and I worked so hard to prove to them that one can still make it by doing music. Today I thank God for the journey so far.

Apart from being able to speak English and French, what can you say about being born in Nigeria and growing up in Cotonou? It was great experience; growing up in Cotonou made me understand more about the culture and tradition of Republic of Benin and other Francophone countries. I will say Cotonou is like my second home town

How many singles have you released so far, what is the timeline of journey and what can you say about the reception for these offerings?

I have been working and releasing songs since 2012 but professionally after I was signed to Kerae Records. I have a single titled “Miracle Lover” which was released in 2019 and other collaborations with both Nigerian and foreign artistes. The reception has been very good, God is great.

On the video of the song, “Miracle Lover”, you worked with the highly rated TG Omori, can you describe the experience and what inspired the song?

Yes, TG Omori is a great video director,I am so happy to have him direct my first official video. He brought different vibes into the Nigeria music industry; I call him a new school director. “Miracle Lover” was written by me, expressing my feelings on how I need a wonderful lover.

Why did you leave Republic of Benin to come down to UNILAG in order to obtain a Bachelor of Arts in French Language at the Department of European Languages?

Haha! I know it sounds funny, my daddy wanted me to study over there in Republic of Benin and if I did, maybe I would have been a drop out because I would always miss lectures and exams. I was always in Lagos either for one show, audition or the other. So in order to be in Lagos and also get a degree, I prayed and worked so hard for admission to the University of Lagos.

You signed a record deal with Kerae Records in 2018. What can you say about that deal, especially regarding how it has enhanced your career since then?

The deal is a miracle to me, all thanks to the label for giving me the opportunity to create my own sound; it’s a great platform for me.

What are some of the immediate plans you have regarding music and what should your fans expect in 2020 still despite how the year has turned out?

I and my team have greater plans coming; more dope songs dropping soon and international collaborations too. The year is not over yet so bigger results ahead. God is in control.

What is your message to your fans who keep rooting for you?

Work hard, believe in yourself and pray to God for grace. Everything in life takes time and when it’s time for you to shine, nothing can stop your shine. Never give up easily.

