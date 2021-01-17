Passion for souls, destinies tied to Mgbidi 2021 took better part of me –Muoka

When the General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic and Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, decided against all odds to host Mgbidi International Crusade 2021, little was it known that the servant of God just moved by the passion for thousands of souls whose fates and destiny were tied to the crusade’s annual spiritual exercise, coincided with the period when fear of the second wave of COVID-19 affliction gripped every one in the land.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and others who hold influence, discouraged large assemblies of people in public and even in private homes. Holding on to faith, Pastor Muoka announced on Christmas Day’s service, that Mgbidi 2021 crusade would hold from January 3 to 6. The jubilation that trailed his announcement, within the the Lord’s Chosen arena of worship, at Ijesha Canal, Lagos, was legendary. It was a clear confirmation that many would be disappointed if the crusade was jettisoned. Already, hotels and guest houses in Mgbidi, Owerri and other neighboring town had been booked up ahead of the event. On New Year’s day, stream of travellers’ vehicles fully engaged all roads leading to the eastern part of Nigeria, as the faithfuls headed to the Lord’s Chosen Crusade ground, Mgbidi in Oru Local Government, Imo State. At Uguta intersection along Onitsha- Owerri Road, both human and vehicular traffic got tighter. Dutiful church workers, however, ensured strict compliance to COVID- 19 safety protocols. They practically subjected every participant to wash, sanitise their hands and yield themselves to temperature taking protocols, as a condition for entry.

Accordingly, conscious effort was made to keep physical distancing though it was quite a challenge. The crusade began, with melodious songs so gloriously rendered by a group of minors, confirming the biblical injunction:””Out of the mouth of sucklings, God ordained praise.”

Different Choir groups from Nigeria and other nations where the Lord’s Chosen has branches, took turns to minister; each communicated a unique message to their listeners. T

he youth choir, in their welcome song, assured the mammoth crowd that it’s actually in the palace and presence of a great king. Next was the Public Relations choir which declared that the God of Chosen always proves His power over any problem. “The Lord will wipe out all tears,” the Central choir corroborated in their own song ministration. Pastor Muoka took the stage to deliver the first day’s message, declaring: “There are inescapable blessings for all present.”

Characteristically, a harvest of testimonies trailed his prophetic declaration. Spectacular among the deluge of miracles is the case of an 11-years-old boy, Chinaraekele Winner Olisakwe, whose mother suffered partial blindness. All Olisakwe’s had been desiring is to school at Lord’s Chosen International School, but his blind mum is impecunious and can’t afford it.

At the crusade he found favour in the eyed of a Senator of the Federal Republic and former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okoroch.

He offered the young Oliskwe scholarship at the prestigious school, and up to university level. Okorocha also gave the boy’s mother, who also got healed of her visual impairment, N200,000, to start up a business. Standing on the pulpit with Olisakwe, the former governor explained to Pastor Muoka how God brought him in contact with the lad right there at the crusade ground. “As I sat there and watching your (Muoka) sermon and prayer, you called the Bayelsa Governor, Douyel Diri, to come forward for prayers.

Then my eye came in contact with this boy. I said to him, ‘come my son.’,He wasn’t too sure if he is one I called, I said you. People on that side said ‘am I the one, I said, no, you’. “The ushers didn’t want him to come to me but I said no, then they brought him and he came up to me. T

here is something about this boy that magnetised me, unfortunately the boy’s mother said she is not seeing very well, she is half blind,” the former governor further explained before he announced the package for Olisakwe and his mother. “I want to pick this boy, and I want to hand him over to the GO, GO I will take up this boy’s education up to university level. And I will give the mother N200,000 to start business,” Okorocha said. Overwhelmed by the sudden turn around, Olisakwe’s mother gave all the glory to the God of Chosen. “

People were giving testimonies, and I said God of Chosen, locate me, and indeed He located me, I am overwhelmed with joy through this my son. “What I call this boy is His mother’s eyes.” He is the one taking me to anywhere I am going. He would ask me, Mum, am I angry? Just now he said to me, Mum, I am in the front dancing; if you want me tell somebody to come and call me. “I am dumfounded when he came and said that he was with Governor Okorocha. “My son would always tell me Mum, I want to start Chosen School, I would tell him shut your mouth up, where will I get the money to send you to chosen school? But with this now, he will attend the chosen school. “Since yesterday we have not cooked anything, since morning, we have only eaten bread and akara, but we are happy. We started Chosen in November last year. I have four children, two boys, two girls, all of them are at home except this boy, my second son, he is the one taking me to wherever I go,” the happy mother related. Prior to Olisakwe’s miraculous encounter, a serving Major in the Nigerian Army, Chizoba Ugwu, had testified that he had been sent on terminal leave. But his wife who had been barren for 18 years presented their case before the Lord Chosen Go, Pastor Muoka had prophesied that yoke has been broken adding that her husband SUNDAY TELEGRAPH, SUNDAY JANUARY 17, 2021 would be promoted. According the prophecy, Ugwu testified that the yoke of 18 years barrenness was broken and also presented a letter of his promotion from the rank of a Major to Lt. Col even while he was on terminal leave. Bro Moses Akies thanked God for delivering him from deadly herdsmen, along Benin Road. Also, one Ugbome Isioma Maxwell, an evangelist turned armed robber came to thank God having been saved and restore to faith by Lord Chosen Pastor. Others who testified to the goodness of God in their lives included Brother Zakaria Gregory. He and his family were saved from being cut down by the bullets of bandits. Another yoke of 18 years bareness was removed from the family of one Nonye, now known as mama peculiar. We entered Chosen with abject poverty but today we are landlord and landlady,” she testified. For, his own part, Pastor Rufus Obi, Coordinator of the Lord Chosen in Egypt, testified that he was presented with golden certificate by the govt of Egypt. According to him, “with that our members enjoy special recognition from the govt of Egypt. The recognition signifies a clean bill extended to the Lord’s Chosen to operate freely in the country without any hindrance,” Pastor Obi said.

Like this: Like Loading...