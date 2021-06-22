Passive smoking increases arthritis risk

Researchers at the 2021 European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) said there is increasing evidence that environmental air pollution is associated with people developing inflammatory arthritis.

According to the result of a large population-based study of French women, passive exposure to smoking during childhood or adulthood increased the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

A second study in Italy with similar results found that air pollution also has an impact—with air pollution levels showing an association with failure of biologic therapy.

A biopharmaceutical (biological or biologic), is any biological drug product manufactured in, extracted from, or synthesised from biological sources. On its part, RA is an inflammatory autoimmune disease that causes pain swelling and stiffness in the joints. Nguyen Y and colleagues set out to investigate the relationship between passive smoking and the risk of developing RA in a large prospective cohort of healthy French women. Seventy-nine, thousand eight hundred and six women were included in the study. Among them, 698 cases of RA were identified. In the whole cohort, 10,810 (13.5 per cent) were exposed to passive smoking as children, and 42,807 (53.6 per cent) to passive smoking as adults.

Six thousand, five hundred and eighty-one (8.25 per cent) were exposed to both, and 47,036 (58.9 per cent) were exposed to either. In the whole population, passive smoking in childhood was positively associated with the risk of RA.

When analysed by each person’s own smoking status, passive smoking in childhood was associated with RA among women who had never smoked themselves, but not among those who had ever smoked themselves.

