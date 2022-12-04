immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

Passport Backlog: Immigration commenceS weekend services nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

In a determination to clear the backlog of applications, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced weekend operations.

Consequently, passport offices of the Service across the country will now open on Saturdays to applicants, for  enhanced service delivery to thousands of clients.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Idris Jere, had, last week, directed passport offices nationwide to open on Saturdays, in a bid to clear backlog of applications.

Spokesperson of the NIS, DCI Tony Akuneme, had said in a statement that: “The C-G has directed that passport offices across the country with high volume of pending applications to work on Saturdays.

“The period for this exercise is expected to be every Saturday commencing from December 3, 2022 to January 28, 2023 between the period of 10 am to 2 pm.
“This is to enhance our service delivery to our esteemed clients.

“The Saturdays preceding the Christmas and New Year holidays are exempted”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

