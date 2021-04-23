News

Passport processing time now 6 weeks –FG

As part of measures to ensure “seamless, transparent, as well as according human dignity to applicants and fulfilling citizenship integrity”, the Federal Government has said “it is turning around the entire passport application process by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to six weeks”.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this yesterday, at a meeting with the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr. Mohammad Babandede. A statement forwarded to some journalists by the NIS’ spokesperson and said to have been signed by Senior Information Officer (Ministry of Interior), Towoju Rapheal, said passport officers, as well as the attaches in Nigeria Missions abroad, at the Immigration Headquarters, Sauka, Abuja, were present at the meeting. The Minister was quoted as saying: “We have had several challenges in the past, including shortage of booklets, touting, racketeering, inflating the cost, passports being issued to ineligible persons, among others.

It has become imperative, therefore, to review our operations and rejig our system, in order to be able to offer excellent services to our clients. “They will wear body cameras. They will detect and report any form of solicitations, inflation, improper communications, extortion, diversion, hoarding and other corrupt practices. Those caught will be dealt with according to the law.”

