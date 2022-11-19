Passport racketeering, a myth, not reality – Ayegbusi

Ayegbusi Olugbenga Odunayo is a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI) and the Passport Control Officer (PCO) at the Ikoyi Passport office, Lagos. He said in this interview with Isioma Madike and Charles Ogundiya that the Nigerian Immigration Service has undergone changes and reforms in the recent past, which has made obtaining a Nigerian passport seamless. Excerpts

Immigration has taken you round Nigeria. What will you say are the benefits of this?

As a Federal Government official, by schedule of posting and for you to have a large heart and exhibit professionalism on the job, you must go round. If you are in a place and you can’t go round, you won’t be able to deliver as a leader when the time comes. Going round however has made me understand Nigeria and the people better. I’d always point to that as the most rewarding for me. For emphasis, I’ve worked at the airport, seaport, border, and various passport offices across the country. I have also worked as a Personal Assistant to Comptrollers, PRO to acting Comptroller-General; I was in Benin as a PRO to Assistant Comptroller, PA to a passport officer in Ondo State, and directing staff in a training school. I was at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, in Delta and Nasarawa states, among other places that I have worked.

You were in the Alausa office when the Immigration rebranded. How was the experience of that exercise?

When I was in Alausa, I was working with the Passport Control Officer (PCO). Incidentally when my PCO had to go for other courses, the mantle of leadership fell upon me and I was appointed as acting PCO, coincidentally that was when the enhanced e-Passport was launched in Alausa. I had to coordinate that because I happened to be the head at the time. It was an exciting exercise and I learnt a lot from that.

What was the reaction of your boss when he returned?

Well, I’m a very loyal officer and incidentally, I am not serving as an individual; it’s a structure. A structure must perform certain functions. It’s a system. When my boss came back, he was happy because I didn’t mess him up when he was not on the ground. He was not removed, he was not posted away, he was on course and by virtue of being next to him in professionalism and sense of responsibility, he put me in charge. When he came back, he was happy that the flag continued to fly. When he came back, I stepped down and went back to my office humbly.

What makes a good passport?

In recent times, there has been a lot of developments in Nigeria in terms of passport evolution. When I was at Radio Nigeria recently talking about the development of the passport regime in Nigeria, I emphasised that a passport is not a document you keep in your wardrobe. You have to travel with it. The host country must accept it. There is a standard. We call it the account standard; it is an international standard that countries must meet. If you are out of the shore of your country, you are at liberty of the country you are travelling to because as you are going there, they will be looking at their security, their economic interest and their social development. In recent times, there have been a lot of improvements so that the host country will accept our passport, and give us a visa. Without passport and visa, you have laboured in vain. The fundamental reason for getting a passport is for you to use it to travel for intellectual, social developments, and for religious purposes. There are many reasons why you get a passport, but majorly a passport is an international travel document.

How has it been since you took over at the Ikoyi Passport office?

It is quite an interesting episode. Success has many phases. Little wonder, no one wants to identify with failure. If you work with someone and you work well, the person will showcase you, the system will recognise you. Your past is not only important, it is influential, and instructive in the present. The job I was doing when I was second in command, exposed and equipped me because I was doing it genuinely and with all my heart. I am an Immigration officer; I’m not serving an individual. I have a date with destiny and I decided to serve my country genuinely where God has placed me. When I was working under people, I was doing my best and putting smiles on peoples’ faces in the issuance of Nigerian passports. By nature of my personality, I don’t like people to be in pain. That kind of job, you must have emotional attachment to it to serve people better. When you serve people, they must talk about you, they will recognise you, God will raise voices for you and they will recommend you. As 2IC, people continued to pray for me because they were satisfied with my little contribution. I believe that is one of the places where my elevation came from.

How do you handle misinformation by the public?

In serving the public, misinformation is bound to happen. In our system, we are developing, Nigeria is developing. I always tell people that you cannot develop in a day, it’s a gradual process. In my own organisation, at times they can be misconceptions. You may have assumptions in the sense that people will not listen to you, they will just guess what is going on in the passport and Immigration offices. They will not go into evaluation, reality and think about ability as regards the truth of what we are doing. If you have an impression about my service, you must have that base; you must have the confidence to ask questions. Nigeria is a project and it’s a collective responsibility. We are all connected, it’s a chain. If one part is down, it will affect others. That’s what I call investigative journalism. When you have something in your mind and the person you have the information about, you must cross-fertilise ideas. Ideas that will make the system stable, not to destabilise the system, not to blame or condemn because development is endemic to every human society.

Is passport racketeering a reality or a myth?

It is a myth; it is part of what I have said earlier, assumptions. People will just conclude without knowing what is obtainable. In any nation, the integrity of the passport is very vital. It’s like printing money. If we print just anything, it becomes just a paper, whereas money is a medium of exchange, stored in value. If we print passports and are not concerned about the integrity of that document, it won’t be accepted anywhere and as such the owner will become a liability. By the time one becomes a liability, it affects the nation; it blackmails your nation. We must be security conscious about this document, as people are going in an arithmetical progression, government is moving in a geometrical progression to ensure the integrity of the passport, to ensure accessibility of the passport in the international community, and to ensure that Nigerians are not left behind in the comity of nations.

Are you saying such insinuations are mere assumptions?

Yes, because many are naive, while others are not ready to know, as such they make assumptions of what they don’t know. And if you ask them later, they cannot back up their claims with reasons, facts and figures. Currently, we are on another set of reforms. I mentioned something about the integrity of the passport and accounting standard. It’s like when we are talking about marking schemes in the university. There’s a standard marking scheme. Some people might score A, B while others will just be allowed to pass and some, the university will advise them to withdraw. It’s similar in the classification in any system. We cannot be static in meeting the international standard. The Nigerian government realised that they too must be on the move.

What’s the process of getting a new Nigerian passport?

There is what we now call, operation, do it yourself. At your own leisure you can make payment for your passport online without any third party. You will print it out. It’s on our website, you can Google it and pay yourself. There is no additional money; if you pay excess money the machine will not accept it because it is an error, it is already configured there. We made sure we configured it that way to avoid stampedes in the passport offices. This however is not peculiar to Nigeria. We use it to check stampedes and being in the passport office all day trying to make payment; rowdiness, crowding, and unnecessary waste of time.

After that, what next?

When you make payment, then you can be given an appointment. Appointment is not peculiar to Nigeria alone. In the UK for instance, if you are not paying service charge to the UK government, if you are not on Fastrack by the government then you must queue for 10 to 14 weeks. For Nigeria to say you have to wait for appointments it’s not an error, it’s not a new thing. It will give room for others because you are only welcomed to the office on the day you have an appointment. If you go there before your appointment, you will constitute a nuisance. You go on your day of appointment, your name and details are on the system and they check your facilities, open files for you and you do captioning. If by omission or commission you present yourself to unauthorised officials, then you are on your own. The government has done everything to make it easy.

What’s the situation now about the shortage of passport booklets?

Under the Minister of Interior and my hardworking Comptroller-General of Immigration, we have enough booklets. Let me use Ikoyi as a case study. When you come there, you will leave smiling. We thank God because things have normalised. Nigerians are good people, they only want correct information. When you update them with correct information, they will follow you. When they find out that there is no discrimination, whether you are rich, poor or average, you are treated as a human being. The CG affirms that everyone is treated equally. So, there have been a lot of improvements, and people are happy.

What are the other functions of Immigration?

It is very enormous. Immigration is an Act of Parliament; it is entrenched in the constitution. We have a lot of laws, principles and conventions that guard and guide our profession such as Immigration Regulation and Act. All those things guide and guard our system and operation. We interpret the visa collected all over the world; we understand counterfeit visas when foreigners present one. We know our visa they have collected from consulates all over the world, we interpret it. Like the foreigners, seen on arrival, seen on departure, arrived; all these are fundamental technicalities entrenched in the operations of an Immigration officer and that is not what just anybody can do. Clarification and interpretation of visa, when you overstay, when you should not have arrived, like innards.

What do you mean by innards?

Innards are people that want to move themselves to Nigeria without a proper visa, Immigration officers will be at the airport not to allow someone who is not from Nigeria to come into the country without proper documentation and reasons. This helps us to stop what we call internal subversion and then external inversion. An economic system needs a viable political system and a political system needs an economic base to survive.

If you look at the movement of people in the world, asides for education and medical needs, it’s basically on economy and trade. Some people will come legitimately and they are welcomed but those who are not legitimate, it’s our duty to tell them to go back to their country. They are called innards. You can’t allow someone that has been medically certified as not being mentally well to leave the country, for instance.

If you do that, you have embarrassed the country. Or if you allow someone that has a medical condition that shouldn’t be allowed into the country and you let him in, it will cause problems. Land border, sea port where I have worked before, we have a lot of sections and units that perform various roles.

