News

PASSYXCHANGE- MOST INNOVATIVE BRAND 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on PASSYXCHANGE- MOST INNOVATIVE BRAND 2022

 

One of the Top Leading Fintech Exchange Company, Passyxchange wins “CRYPTOCURRENCY BRAND OF THE YEAR 2022” catergory of the 2022 Award, which is amongst THE 100, MOST INNOVATIVE BRAND IN 2022 by THE AFRICAN BRANDS AWARDS, SILVERBIRD CINEMA
The email also stated “We find your brand’s delivery and versability highly commendable, conductive in improving the
administration procedures involved in helping the beauty sector acquire success and growth”.

 

The Company made this known with an Instagram platform showing how happy they were. They’re comment reads: “We are so blessed by all the love and support, I’m deeply grateful and appreciative to all of you.

“God is so kind. Proud of our team for the recognition. Thanks to everybody who made this possible. We never cease to be amazed at the levels our brand is transforming”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Major Taliban row at presidential palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban over the make-up of the group’s new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. The argument between the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and a cabinet member happened at the presidential palace, they said. There have been unconfirmed reports of disagreements […]
News

2023: Group endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A political pressure group, The National Grass Movement of Nigeria, at the weekend endorsed ex-Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu to succeed President MuhammaduBuhariin2023.   The National Coordinator, Mrs Ngozi Akaniru, who presided over the national conference of the movement in Awka, Anambra State, said they are appealing to the Senator to join the presidential […]
News

Kalu urges S’East govs, traditional rulers, others to end insecurity in region

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called on governors in South-East geopolitical zone, security agencies, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders to synergise and end all forms of insecurity in the region. While stating that data on security in Nigeria and his home state Abia […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica