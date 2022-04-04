Metro & Crime

Pastor, 2 others arrested for assaulting estranged wife, death of baby in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 50-yearold pastor, Isaac Akinbola and two women: Esther Olowolayemo and Oluwakemi Oshinbajo for allegedly assaulting the pastor’s wife, Dasola Akinbola in Ijebu area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the assault led to the death of the eight-month old baby of the pastor’s wife.

Oyeyemi said, the pastor’s wife who had been separated from her husband over alleged “illicit affairs” with some female members of the church reported the assault on her to the police in Awa Ijebu divisional headquarters.

The PPRO said, the wife told  the police that, her estranged husband came to her house at Ipinle area of Mamu Ijebu with two women, whom she has been suspecting of having illicit affairs with her husband to beat her up.

“While they were beating her, her eight months old baby, Obadiah Akinbola, fell down while her husband was urging the two women to beat her thoroughly.

“Upon the report, the DPO Awa Ijebu division, CSP Adewalehinmi Joshua, ordered the arrest of the three suspects, while the woman and her baby were taken to Mamu ijebu health center for medical care.

“The woman and the baby were later referred to Blessed Hospital, Oru Ijebu where it was discovered that the baby had internal injury which he sustained when he fell down from his mother’s hands during the scuffle.

“The child gave up the ghost on March 28, 2022 while receiving treatment as a result of the internal injury,” the PPRO disclosed.

 

