Pastor, 4 others on wanted list arrested with over 16 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Abuja

The National Drug law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested two ladies and two men wanted in connection with over 16,000 kilograms of illicit drugs intercepted in Lagos, Abuja and on Netherlands top wanted list in the past week. The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said in Lagos that the antinarcotics officers have been on the trail of 48-year-old man, Aro Aderinde for weeks before he was eventually arrested on October 16, over his involvement in the export of 3,149kgs cannabis sativa concealed in coconut fibres via container number MSKU 1820587. In same development, two women: Hauwawu Bashiru and Basirat Yahaya linked to the attempt to export 90 kilograms of methamphetamine through Pastor Anietie Effiong of Promise of Zion Church, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, were equally arrested in Lagos and would be moved to Uyo to face the charges along with the clergyman. Who was earlier arrested on August 6. Babafemi said a suspected notorious drug dealer in the Mushin-Isolo axis of Lagos, Monday Michael, (45), was also arrested on October 17, while conveying 365.7kgs of cannabis in two Toyota Sienna space buses marked FST 189 FD and FST 273 GF. While another suspected drug lord, Abdulkadir Mohammed, (47), wanted over the seizure of 5,640kgs cannabis at a warehouse in Chukuku area of Kuje, Abuja, was nabbed on Sunday October 16, following the arrest of his wife, Saadatu Abdullahi, (35), who was found at the store when it was raided. Also, in Edo, at least 10 suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure of 4,870.2kgs cannabis in parts of the state. On Wednesday October 19, the operatives stormed Ohusu forest boundary, Ovia South West Local Government Area where they recovered a total of 3,159.7kgs and arrested three suspects: Effiong Udo; Daniel Asuquo Ebong and Asuquo Effiong. Meanwhile, on Saturday October 22, the operatives intercepted a Toyota Sienna space bus conveying 49 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 638.5kgs along Uwenusi road in Uhunmonde, while 36kgs of the same substance stored in the bush along Uromi/ Ubiaja road were equally recovered. In another operation, three suspects: John Paul, Liberty Rolland, and Aboki Stephen were arrested at Okpe in Akoko Edo with 55kgs of cannabis. Also, no less than 127kgs of cannabis sativa were seized and a suspect, Pius John was arrested while 854kgs of the same substance were recovered from him when operatives raided Okpe forest where some cannabis farms were destroyed. Three suspects: David Obada, Blessing Okechukwu and Odoh Sunday were caught with the 854kgs cannabis sativa were recovered from them.

