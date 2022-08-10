Pastor, accomplice to die by hanging for beheading 7-year-old boy

For killing a 7-year-old boy in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday sentenced a pastor, Erinmole Adetokunbo, alongside his accomplice, Adedoyin Oyekanmi to death by hanging. Justice Taiwo arrived at the verdict after the convicts changed their plea from not guilty to guilty.

It would be recalled that the convicts were arraigned on October 30, 2017, before the Lagos State High Court on a two counts charge which touches on murder.

According to the charge before the court, Pastor Adetokunbo and Oyekanmi, on June 7, 2017 at number 6, Oke Oniburokun Street, Odokekere, Ikorodu, did conspire to murder the victim, one Kazeem Rafiu. The convicts were particularly accused of beheading Rafiu and the head buried around the church’s altar, while the body was kept in a canal.

Pastor Adetokunbo was later apprehended by residents and had confessed to the crime, just as he named Oyekanmi as his accomplice. The cleric and his accomplice consequently led a team of policemen to the church, where the victim’s remains were recovered.

However, four years after being remanded in prison custody, the Lagos State government re-arraigned the convicts before the Special Offences Court on September 21, 2021, and the trial commenced.

At the resumption of the trial, Justice Taiwo was informed by the prosecutor, Mrs O. A. Bajulaiye and defence counsel, Ms Anthonia Otsokwa that the convicts have decided to change their plea.

This prompted the trial judge to order that their plea be taken, leading to the same being read to them in Yoruba language. Upon the charge being read to them, the convicted pastor and his accomplice pleaded guilty to the two-count charge. In reviewing the facts of the case, Bajulaiye urged the court to convict them accordingly

But in her allocutus, counsel to the convicts, Anthonia Otsokwa, begged for mercy on the reason that the pastor and his accomplice have realised their offence and are remorseful for the loss of the young child.

In handing down her judgment, Justice Taiwo who noted that the case is a very pathetic one as the defendants conspired and killed a young child by cutting off his head for ritual purposes declared, “These defendants have committed a heinous crime and deserve no mercy.

They have cruelly and intentionally killed a 7-year-old boy, depriving him and his family of a bright destiny. “Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State had imposed the death penalty for premeditated murder, and I have no hesitation in imposing the said punishment. “I hereby sentence Adedoyin Oyekanmi and Erinmole Adetokunbo to death for killing Kazeem Rafiu. May God have mercy on your souls.”

