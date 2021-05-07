News

Pastor Adeboye Announces Son’s Funeral Arrangements

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The family of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has announced the burial arrangement for his late son, Dare.
Adeboye’s family said the funeral rites would begin on Friday, May 9.
Dare died on Wednesday in his home in Eket, Akwa Ibom State at the age of 42 years.
However, the family, in a statement by Adeboye’s Personal Assistant, Leke said the funeral rites will commence on Friday.
The statement reads partly: “With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family, in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his maker and father.
“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour. Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement.
“Our prayer is that we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name.”
The funeral programme of Pastor Dare goes thus:
Special service: Sunday, May 9
Venue: City of David Youth Church in Eket, Akwa Ibom [Where the deceased pastored].
Thanksgiving songs and tribute: To be held on Monday, May 10, between 4 pm and 6 pm
Venue: RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Farewell service: To hold on Tuesday, May 11
Venue: Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Education funds: SERAP secures court’s leave to compel Okowa to account for over N7.8bn 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to a rights’ organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to compel Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to publish spending details of the funds […]
News Top Stories

FG sets benchmark for teachers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…to engage only persons with First Class, Second Class Upper   In renewed efforts to improve the quality of teaching and learning in Nigerian schools, the Federal Government has said starting from 2021, only persons with a minimum of Second Class Upper (2:1), would be engaged as teachers. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny […]
News

Uzodinma flags off 12km Awo-Omamma-Okwudor Road project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has flagged off the construction of 12 kilometer Awo-Omamma- Okwudor Road in Oru East and Njaba Local Government Areas of the state. The road which past administrations had ignored for reasons known to them would be completed in 18 months, according to the governor. The governor said he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica