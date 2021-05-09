Faith

Pastor Adeboye confirms burial arrangements for his late son

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A Adeboye, has on behalf of his family confirmed the burial arrangement for their late son, Dare.

 

Dare, the eldest son of Pastor Adeboye, passed away on Wednesday in his home in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, at the age of 42 years. The funeral rites would begin on Sunday, May 9. This was contained in a statement released by Adeboye’s Personal Assistant, Leke.

 

The statement reads partly: “With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family, in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his maker and father.

 

“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour. Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement. “Our prayer is that we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name.”

 

The funeral programme of Pastor Dare goes thus: Special service: Sunday, May 9 Venue: City of David Youth Church in Eket, Akwa Ibom [Where the deceased pastored].

Thanksgiving songs and tribute: To be held on Monday, May 10, between 4 pm and 6 pm Venue: RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Farewell service:

 

To hold on Tuesday, May 11 Venue: Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp

 

 

