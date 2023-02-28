News

Pastor Adeboye graces opening ceremony of Premium Trust Bank at Redemption City

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was present at the recent official opening and operational kick-off of the Premium Trust Bank, Redemption City Branch.

The redemption city branch would be the eight branch opened by the bank within nine months of existence. Adeboye, in his opening remarks commended the leadership of Premium Trust Bank for establishing their branch at the Redemption City.

The revered cleric prayed for the bank as he officially unveiled the Redemption City branch  saying that the branch will perform excellently. GMD, CEO, Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim, in his comment said that the vision to start the bank was conceived at the Redemption City, and Adeboye gave him his full support from the inception why it became necessary to plant a branch there. He noted that the bank would not only do business at the camp but will impact on the community positively.

He said: “We will partner with the mission to turn the Redemption City around. We will start with the road leading to the bank, to tar the road.” Speaking on the cashless policy and what Pre-  mium Trust Bank is bringing on board, he said: “We want to be the number one digital bank in Nigeria. We are building a strong digital app. Like the one you have not seen in the history of banks in Nigeria.

It is going to provide solutions, especially as we are going cashless in the country. It will begin its roll out in a few weeks time. “We have been on for nine months, this is the eight branch we are opening today. Premium is here to serve. We have impacted lives and communities in all our locations.

Even in this period of cash scarcity all our ATMs have been dispensing non stop.” He continued: “In nine months of existence we have won three awards; the most innovative bank (2022) and fast growing bank in Nigeria and bank of the year (sport and development).

“We were Lead Sponsor/ Sole Banker to the 21st National Sports Festival, we co-sponsored and kitted Bayelsa Queens FC who represented Nigeria at the CAF Women’s Champions League Competition in Morocco, where they returned with a Bronze Medal.

“PremiumTrust also signed on two world class renowned Athletes, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume as Brand Ambassadors, these were done to encourage them, provide training funds to enable them compete and excel in their chosen field and do more for our Country – Nigeria.

This is in addition to our 3-year partnership deal with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. All of these put together made us stand out as worthy winners of the Bank of The Year 2022 (Sports Development) Award.” The event had in attendance top Redeemed church executives, Premium Trust Bank Board of directors and gospel songs.

