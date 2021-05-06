Top Stories

Pastor Adeboye loses son

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Dare Adeboye, one of the sons of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is dead.
He reportedly died at the age of  42.
Before his death, he was one of the pastors in Abuja branches of the church.
He officiated on Sunday.
“He however asked not to be disturbed after getting home from church. He retired to his bedroom, slept but did not wake up,” the News Magazine reports.
One of the top shots in the RCCG family, according to TNG, said: “Shock. Disbelief. Tears. Thanksgiving. Praise. Total submission to the will of God. Pastor Dare’s death is painful, unexpected, but who dares question God?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

W’Bank approves $500m for girls’ education in 7 states

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…targets 6.7m students in Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Plateau, Ekiti The World Bank has approved a $500 million credit for the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) towards improving secondary education opportunities among girls in seven states in the country. The credit was approved from its International Development Association (IDA) which provides […]
News Top Stories

Global Terrorism Index: Nigeria remains 3rd most terrorised nation

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A report by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) has ranked Nigeria, for the sixth consecutive time, since 2015, as the third country with the worst impact from terrorism, across the globe. The report, which was released on Wednesday, said despite the rise in the number of casualties from Boko Haram attacks in the north-east, Nigeria […]
News Top Stories

Budget: FG releases N995.7bn for capital projects

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

DMO hands over N162.6bn Sukuk proceeds to Fashola   The Federal Government has released N995.665 billion for capital expenditure out of N1.347 trillion appropriated   in the revised 2020 budget.   Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday while presenting a cheque of N162.667 billion realised from the 2020 Sukuk […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica