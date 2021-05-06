Pastor Adeboye loses son

Dare Adeboye, one of the sons of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is dead.

He reportedly died at the age of 42.

Before his death, he was one of the pastors in Abuja branches of the church.

He officiated on Sunday.

“He however asked not to be disturbed after getting home from church. He retired to his bedroom, slept but did not wake up,” the News Magazine reports.

One of the top shots in the RCCG family, according to TNG, said: “Shock. Disbelief. Tears. Thanksgiving. Praise. Total submission to the will of God. Pastor Dare’s death is painful, unexpected, but who dares question God?”

