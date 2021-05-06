Pastor Adeboye makes first public appearance after son’s death

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, made his first public appearance on Thursday evening following the death of his 42-year-old son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

On Thursday, he was honored at the church’s Holy Ghost Service’s May Edition Holy Communion Service.

The younger Adeboye died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

His death stunned the entire nation, with well-wishers including presidents, governors, and well-known figures expressing their condolences to the 79-year-old general overseer and his wife over their son’s death.

On Thursday night, the elder Adeboye preached on the significance of the Holy Communion bread and wine.

Members of his church gathered in the auditorium along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and around the world to hear the cleric speak from the studio of the church’s station, DOVE Media.

Adeboye, in his sermon, said: “The bread multiplied in the hands of the disciples, as you receive the bread, it will multiply in your hands.”

Adeboye, who remained silent about his son’s death, seemed to be heartbroken and troubled.

After the sermon, the officiating minister in the auditorium said: “Our Daddy has prayed for us. He was supposed to be here physically but due to circumstances beyond his control, he couldn’t make it.”

Like this: Like Loading...