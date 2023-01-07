Faith

Pastor Adeboye reveals what EFCC did to him after God gave him a private jet

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed what the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did to him after God gave him a private jet.

Recall that the globally respected Pastor Adeboye had in 2015 acquired a brand new US-registered jet, marked N730EA, a Gulfstream G550, thus jettisoning an older Gulfstream GIV with tail number N707EA.

The arrival of the private jet which was said to have been bought to facilitate his mission work by partners and persons who believed in his ministry, got tongues wagging especially on social media as some Nigerians repudiated the usually humble, low-profile pastor for joining those accused of exploiting their members.

However, the acquisition of the jet apparently did not go down well with some Nigerians who instigated the EFCC to investigate the man of God.

Adeboye while preaching at the first Holy Ghost Service in 2023 at the Camp, which was streamed worldwide on various electronic platforms on Friday night, told the crowd of worshippers that the anti-crime agency investigated him and his ministry on account of the private jet.

He said the swelter of criticisms got him worried and he turned to God for counsel, stressing that God used a rainbow of an unusual cyclic shape to assure him that He (God) has him covered despite the hail of rebuke from critics.

“I did not acquire the jet for pleasure but for God’s work. I travel around the world very often and there was no way I could effectively be at these places with a commercial aircraft,” he explained.

He recounted an experience to justify his busy schedule.

“One day, I finished a conference in Europe attended by people from 33 nations. Immediately after the conference I flew to Hong Kong, finished my mission there; flew to Singapore, finished my programme there, moved to Australia, from there to Papua New Guinea. And I needed to visit these places and be back for the next Holy Ghost Service in Nigeria,” he said.

On the 2023 presidential election, Adeboye warned: “So-called prophets who have been prophesying on who will win the election to stop deceiving the people”, insisting that God is yet to speak on the Nigerian election.

He dismissed such ‘prophets’ as fake, stressing that what they were doing is not prophecy but mere conjecture (guess work).

He, however, urged Nigerians to get their PVCs and vote as the spirit leads them.

 

 

