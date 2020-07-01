Pastor allegedly defiles 12-year-old girl in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested 54-year-old Niyi Omowodun for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl (name withheld).

The incident was said to have happened at Itele Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who claimed to be a pastor, allegedly lured the teenager into an uncompleted building in the area where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest Wednesday, said the suspect, a resident of Ejigun Agbede in Itele Ota, had confessed to committing the crime.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the father of the victim reported the matter at Itele Divisional Headquarters from where detectives swung into action.

He said: “The suspect was arrested following a complaint by the father of the victim who reported at Itele divisional headquarters that while he was at his working place, he received a call from one of his neighbours that her daughter had been sexually abused by the suspect and that the said neighbour caught the man in the act.

“Upon the report, the DPO Itele Division, CSP Monday Unuigbe, detailed his detectives to go after the man and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to be a pastor at Helmet of Life International Church confessed having unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“He stated further that he lured the small girl into an uncompleted building in the area when the girl was going on an errand.

“When asked whether he has no wife, the suspect explained that he has separated with his wife since 2016.”

