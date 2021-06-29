Metro & Crime

Pastor arraigned for land grabbing, illegal sale of octogenarian’s property

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A pastor, Rev. Godwin C. Godwin, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Oshodi Magistrate Court, Lagos over an alleged forging of documents and illegal sale of a plot of Land at Lekki Scheme 1 area of the state.
Rev Godwin, a Pastor at Christ Salvation Divine Ministries International, was docked on a six-count charge preferred against him by the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Landgrabbers.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the count charges.
According to Mrs Ruqayat Shomade, a State Counsel with the Lagos State Special TaskForce on Land Grabbers, the defendant was alleged to have illegally sold a plot of land belonging to one Mrs. Halima Abdul-Malik situated at Block 108, Plot 8, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, within Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State before his arrest on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Mrs Shomade said that Godwin was arrested following the investigation of a petition against him by the Law Office of Paul Onyeka & Co, Legal Practitioner on behalf of the 83-year-old, ailing Mrs. Abdul-Malik.
The prosecutor said that the defendant committed a felony which contravened Sections 411 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mother, daughter arraigned for energy theft

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 65-year-old woman, Latefat Shofidiya and her daughter, Ekundayo Taiwo (40), have been arraigned for energy theft under the Ikeja Electric network. The accused, who are residents of Fatokun Street at Abule Taylor, off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos State, were arraigned before Ogba Magistrates’ Court for energy theft. The two women were arrested after initially absconding […]
Metro & Crime News

FEC: Secession not solution to Nigeria’s problems

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…approves N20.1bn for Customs, N532m for UI The recurring agitation by a cross-section of Nigerians over the state-of-the nation, took an interesting dimension yesterday, when the Federal Executive Council (FEC), dismissed the allegation for secession from certain quarters, maintaining that the solution to the nation’s problems does not lie in division of the country. It […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Diesel-laden tanker explodes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  A diesel-laden tanker exploded at Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday. Investigation conducted by the state emergency team upon arrival at the scene revealed a fully loaded tanker with diesel had brakes failure and lost control. It fell and exploded. The fire burnt all night as firefighters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica