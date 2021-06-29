Pastor arraigned for land grabbing, illegal sale of octogenarian’s property

A pastor, Rev. Godwin C. Godwin, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Oshodi Magistrate Court, Lagos over an alleged forging of documents and illegal sale of a plot of Land at Lekki Scheme 1 area of the state.

Rev Godwin, a Pastor at Christ Salvation Divine Ministries International, was docked on a six-count charge preferred against him by the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Landgrabbers.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the count charges.

According to Mrs Ruqayat Shomade, a State Counsel with the Lagos State Special TaskForce on Land Grabbers, the defendant was alleged to have illegally sold a plot of land belonging to one Mrs. Halima Abdul-Malik situated at Block 108, Plot 8, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, within Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State before his arrest on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Mrs Shomade said that Godwin was arrested following the investigation of a petition against him by the Law Office of Paul Onyeka & Co, Legal Practitioner on behalf of the 83-year-old, ailing Mrs. Abdul-Malik.

The prosecutor said that the defendant committed a felony which contravened Sections 411 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

