Pastor arraigned for land grabbing, illegal sales of property

A pastor, Rev. Godwin C. Godwin, was yesterday arraigned before an Oshodi Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for an alleged forging of documents and illegal sale of a plot of land at Lekki Scheme 1. Godwin, a pastor with Christ Salvation Divine Ministries International, was arraigned on a six-count charge preferred against him by the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land-grabbers.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. A state counsel with the Special Task Force on Land-grabbers, Mrs. Ruqayat Shomade, said the defendant allegedly illegally sold a plot of land belonging to Mrs. Halima Abdul-Ma-lik situated at Block 108, Plot 8, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, within Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State before his arrest on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Shomade said that Godwin was arrested following the investigation of a petition against him by the law firm of Paul Onyeka & Co, legal practitioners, “on behalf of the 83-yearold, ailing Mrs. Abdul-Malik”.

The prosecutor said the defendant committed a felony which contravened Section 411 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. Meanwhile, in a short ruling, Chief Magistrate Michael Olubi granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N25 million with two sureties in like sum. Olubi ordered that the sureties must be resident in Lagos State and one of the sureties must be a landowner in the state, while the other must be at least a grade level 8 public servant or a manager in a reputable company. He said: “The sureties must also have three years tax clearance and registration with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).” the Magistrate ruled. Olubi then adjourned the matter till July 22, 2021.

