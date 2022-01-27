Pastor arrested for sleeping with mother, two daughters in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a self-acclaimed pastor, Timothy Oluwatimilehin, for allegedly sleeping with a housewife and her two daughters.

The suspect, a pastor in charge of Spirit Filled International Christian Church, Olomore area of Abeokuta, the state capital, allegedly lured the housewife and her two daughters away from her husband’s home, kept them in his own house and had carnal knowledge of them.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this journalists Thursday.

According to him, the pastor was arrested following a complaint lodged at Adatan police station by the husband of the victim.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s husband reported to the police that, his wife and two daughters were lured by the pastor of their church who took them into his custody and had since been having sex with them.

“Upon the report, the DPO Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau detailed his detectives to effect the arrest of the randy pastor.

“On interrogation, the pastor, confessed to the commission of the crime, but pleaded for forgiveness.

“In his confession, he (suspect) explained that he took advantage of little misunderstanding between the woman and her husband to carry out the devilish act,” the PPRO said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...