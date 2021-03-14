News

Pastor arrested with two decomposing dead children

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

A pastor simply identified as Tayo, has been nabbed by detectives at Abraka in Ethiope East Local Delta State with decomposing bodies of two schoolage children.

 

The two children, identified as Fega, seven years old, and Kelvin, nine years, were found decomposing at the back seat of an abandoned vehicle at Okpoghoro Street in Abraka.

 

The Delta State Police Command confirmed in Asaba yesterday that the owner of the abandoned vehicle who fled to the Government Reserved Area (GRA) of the state, has been arrested.

 

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, said Pastor Tayo was trailed to his hideout and has been detained when he responded to police invitation.

 

He said: “The corpses of the children were found in an abandoned vehicle in front of the suspect’s compound. The owner of the vehicle is a pastor and he has reported at the police station.

 

His statement was taken and he is being detained.” Edafe said investigation has been on into the overt and covert circumstances surrounding how he came in possession of the corpses, adding that at the appropriate time, the command will do the needful and bring the culprit to justice.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

