Pastor Bakare to APC: Why’re you responding to zero vote candidate

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has hit back at the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bakare in statement queried APC for responding to his state of the nation address, which they described as paper weight. The APC had said Bakare is a, “A man who got zero votes at primary election deserves no serious attention.

He is a political paperweight whose utterances should not be given a serious thought.” But Bakare in his response said: “Whyare theythen giving any thought to what I said? “May be their alleged “paper weight” is too heavy for them to carry.

“Can someone tell these people that scoring zero in a primary election with one’s true identity and integrity intact as well having original credentials from wellknown schools: Primary, Secondary, colleges and University within and outside of this nation is a veritable badge of honor, absolutely legit and unquestionable. “Please tell them that in the words of Michel De Montaigne: There are some defeats more triumphant than victories. “One of the Special Advisers that I thought had some semblance of nobility had to utter outright lies and falsehoods to satisfy his paymaster.”

 

