Arts & Entertainments

Pastor berates members over N800,000 gift

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A twitter user identified as Joshua Obong has shared the story of how his pastor allegedly lashed out at his church members for giving him only N800,000 and not more. The church members came together and contributed the money for him as he is about to leave their church as their resident pastor. According to the Twitter user, the pastor felt sad that the church members could only raise N800,000 for him and not N1 million or more. In the story shared on his Twitter handle on Thursday, he wrote: “Something really annoying happened in Church today and I’m very furious.

Some pastors have really nasty attitudes. “I attend a Redeem Church and today was the send forth programme for the former Pastor and the Church was able to raise the sum of N800,000 to gift the Outgoing pastor.

“Y’all won’t believe that this man, came on the pulpit and said he’s highly disappointed in the current pastor and members of the church because he expected more from them. “This man was expecting the church to give him a million naira or more. Jsyk, the Church in question is just a small, developing church situated in a rural area of Lagos.

“What annoys me the most is that this particular pastor who was saying all sorts, used up the entire funds in the church account before he handed over to the current pastor and he still had the effrontery to say such on the altar.

“Tbvh, I’m very livid and furious because this is the same church that so many members of the congregation are struggling to make ends meet, but these members were kind enough to raise the sum of N800,000 and the best this man could do was to lambast the entire congregation?” The said story has been confirmed by other social media users who attend the same church as Obong and the comments on the

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Why scientific application of communication strategies is imperative for development

Posted on Author Our Reporters

This sizeable seminal work by Sam-Loco Smith ventures into a territory that is at once dear and loathsome to people the world over – with accentuated emphasis on Nigeria, one must add. The potpourri created by a convergence of these concepts interests virtually everyone. This is because their very destiny and wellbeing depend largely on […]
Arts & Entertainments

Singer Annjay unveils new body shaper

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Annjay Chioma, a multi-talented entrepreneur, has again launched a new beauty product called Anjaysexy Shaper. The entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry, has found another passion in the beauty and cosmetics line. The newest addition to her beauty line is coming after […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lagos demands 5% tax on ‘all audio and visual contents’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) has issued a 30-day notice on content producers in Nigeria to duly register their contents with the body. The board Executive Secretary, Mr Bamidele Balogun, gave the notice while unveiling a platform by the Performing Musicians Employers Association (PMAN) and Lafrique Promedia, to track and generate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica