Pastor berates members over N800,000 gift

A twitter user identified as Joshua Obong has shared the story of how his pastor allegedly lashed out at his church members for giving him only N800,000 and not more. The church members came together and contributed the money for him as he is about to leave their church as their resident pastor. According to the Twitter user, the pastor felt sad that the church members could only raise N800,000 for him and not N1 million or more. In the story shared on his Twitter handle on Thursday, he wrote: “Something really annoying happened in Church today and I’m very furious.

Some pastors have really nasty attitudes. “I attend a Redeem Church and today was the send forth programme for the former Pastor and the Church was able to raise the sum of N800,000 to gift the Outgoing pastor.

“Y’all won’t believe that this man, came on the pulpit and said he’s highly disappointed in the current pastor and members of the church because he expected more from them. “This man was expecting the church to give him a million naira or more. Jsyk, the Church in question is just a small, developing church situated in a rural area of Lagos.

“What annoys me the most is that this particular pastor who was saying all sorts, used up the entire funds in the church account before he handed over to the current pastor and he still had the effrontery to say such on the altar.

“Tbvh, I’m very livid and furious because this is the same church that so many members of the congregation are struggling to make ends meet, but these members were kind enough to raise the sum of N800,000 and the best this man could do was to lambast the entire congregation?” The said story has been confirmed by other social media users who attend the same church as Obong and the comments on the

