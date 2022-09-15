Pastor Chris Foundation commissions the largest 100% free school in Edo

The InnerCity Mission for Children has commissioned its 11th tuition-free school for vulnerable children at Ewu in Edo State. The mission, under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International, inaugurated the largest school within its network of schools on September 9. According to Pastor Omoh Alabi, the Executive Director, the Inner- City Mission’s Network of Schools provide quality, tuition-free education, along with free scholastic supplies and School Meals all through the primary education journey of the pupils enrolled. She said: “The InnerCity Mission School, Ewu, is a representation of the continued commitment of its Founder- Rev Dr. Chris Oyakhilome to education, community development, and nation- building,” Pastor Omoh Alabi emphasized that through this newly commissioned school, the foundation is giving the children in Edo a platform, equipping them with tools that would help them grow to become adults who will be actively involved in the development of their communities and nation.

