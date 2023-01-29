Pastor Chris Oyakhilome divorce mess: Everything you must know

The popular Nigerian minister Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s marriage of about 23 years has reportedly fallen apart amidst ongoing rumors often surrounding high-profile couples.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Oyakhilome’s divorce in 2016 left members of his church, Christ Embassy, in shock.

What made Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s divorce harder to swallow for the outside world was the fact that he is a man of God, mentor, spiritual leader, teacher, healer, author and philanthropist to millions of people around the world.

In an interview about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s marriage and divorce, he sadly enlightened the public that even the most religious of unions can succumb to divorce.

The reasons behind Pastor Chris’ divorce

In the wake of the divorce, rumors of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome having a new wife as well as Anita Oyakhilome remarrying started circulating, all of which were completely unfounded.

A lecturer at the University of Lagos, Mrs. Nkiru Ifekwem, had this to say about the situation: “This will only show that we are all humans; Pastors, Reverends, Bishops and so on…”

Divorce is never easy and is a painful process for everyone involved, especially if there are children. Divorce can turn ugly, and it is important to respect the privacy and feelings of the family and children, especially at celebrity status.

Being such a public figure in the LoveWorld community, aka Christ Embassy, made it very difficult for Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to grieve the end of his marriage as it became clear that there was no hope of a reconciliation.

Anita Oyakhilome’s lawyers made a statement confirming the divorce saying: “It is with great sadness that our client, Pastor Anita Oyakhilome, has come to the conclusion that her marriage to Pastor Christian Oyakhilome has irretrievably broken down and regrettably there is no hope of any reconciliation.”

To respect the privacy of his family and his position in the church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome did not release a statement at that time.

The outcome of Pastor Chris and Anita Oyakhilome’s marriage

During their 23 years of marriage, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Oyakhilome had two daughters: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome and Charlene Oyakhilome.

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, also known in the LoveWorld community as CSO, is a successful gospel singer. She was born in 1993 – two years after her parents married, and Charlene Oyakhilome completed their family in 1995.

In 2018, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome married the Dutch/Ghanaian businessman Phillip Frimpong in a lavish ceremony in Nigeria, officiated by close friend and colleague of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Pastor Benny Hinn.

In April 2021, the couple welcomed a daughter – the first grandchild for Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Oyakhilome.

Life after divorce

What has Pastor Chris Oyakhilome been up to since the breakdown of his marriage and subsequent divorce?

As before the breakup, he wears many different hats in his role as founder and president of the Christ Embassy church.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome exudes an insatiable passion for reaching the people of the world with God’s manifested presence.

As a man of God, he is a source of comfort and support to multiple people around the world through his “Your LoveWorld Specials with Pastor Chris” show and “Global Days of Prayer with Pastor Chris.”

As a spiritual healer, he offers a platform for people all over the world to take healing to the nations and demonstrate God’s love to people who are sick and hurting through the “Healing Streams Live Healing Services.”

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is also the author of the best-selling daily devotional Rhapsody of Realities, often referred to as the messenger angel. He has had the publication translated into over 7,000 languages, making it accessible to everyone around the world.

Impacting millions through NGO

As a philanthropist and founder of the NGO the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), the Christ Embassy president has impacted millions of people.

In the 2022 annual report from the InnerCity Mission, operating under the auspices of COFI, it was reported that millions of people benefited through various campaigns, initiatives, partnerships and sponsorships.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome impacted over 40 million beneficiaries in 3,816 communities across 10 countries and built and commissioned three schools and learning facilities resulting in 12 campuses of 100% tuition-free InnerCity Mission schools.

Through the NGO, 671,091 children were able to attend school.

Through the healthcare program, over 205,000 indigent people benefitted from free healthcare and medical support. Over 70,000 women were empowered through skills training, shelter and business loans, while over 600 million meals were distributed worldwide to indigent families.

Divorce has clearly not stopped this man of God from reaching his goals of spreading the gospel far and wide and making a difference in the world.

