Pastor Enenche condemns compulsory COVID vaccination

Tai Anyanwu The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, (DIGC), Dr. Paul Enenche, has rejected moves by the Federal Government to make COVID- 19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants, describing the idea an agenda from the pit of hell. The renowned clergy made the assertion on Friday during the “Early Will I Seek You,” a daily programme at the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, Abuja. According to Enenche, the move would violate the rights of citizens, stressing that individuals have the right to decide whether to seek medical attention or not even when they are sick. He said: “We terminate the demonic COVID agenda. We terminate the demonic false vaccination agenda all around the earth. “In case you don’t know, compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell. Nobody is ever permitted to be given an injection by force for any reason. It is from the pit of hell. That is what you are praying about. “Anybody who is sick has the right to be treated and anybody by choice can receive any medication, any time. Even God Almighty gave man a choice in the Garden of Eden, only the devil leaves people with no choice”. Recently, the Federal Government had allegedly announced that it would ban workers who fail to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination from accessing their offices as from December 1 this year. The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha, hinted that workers will be required to show their vaccination card or a Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR test done within 72 hours before being allowed into their various offices

Like this: Like Loading...