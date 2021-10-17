Pastor Enenche condemns compulsory COVID vaccination

Tai Anyanwu The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, (DIGC), Dr. Paul Enenche, has rejected moves by the Federal Government to make COVID- 19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants, describing the idea an agenda from the pit of hell. The renowned clergy made the assertion on Friday during the “Early Will I Seek You,” a daily programme at the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, Abuja. According to Enenche, the move would violate the rights of citizens, stressing that individuals have the right to decide whether to seek medical attention or not even when they are sick. He said: “We terminate the demonic COVID agenda. We terminate the demonic false vaccination agenda all around the earth. “In case you don’t know, compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell. Nobody is ever permitted to be given an injection by force for any reason. It is from the pit of hell. That is what you are praying about. “Anybody who is sick has the right to be treated and anybody by choice can receive any medication, any time. Even God Almighty gave man a choice in the Garden of Eden, only the devil leaves people with no choice”. Recently, the Federal Government had allegedly announced that it would ban workers who fail to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination from accessing their offices as from December 1 this year. The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha, hinted that workers will be required to show their vaccination card or a Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR test done within 72 hours before being allowed into their various offices
Related Articles
BSN dedicates Nigerian sign language Bible stories
The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) yesterday dedicated 35 Chronological Bible stories (CBS) in Nigerian Sign Language for the deaf. BSN’s Manager, Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi, who disclosed this said, the event took place at the BSN’s deaf translation centre, in Ibadan, Oyo State. According to Mordi, the Sign Language Bible is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How God exposed evil tree, liberated my people –Evangelist Ike
The founder of Jesus The Water of Life and Zam Jehovah God Outreach Ministries, Evangelist Christian Ike, is the last child of a veteran railway worker. In this interview with TAI ANYANWU, he shares his walk with God and how divine liberation was stirred up among his people through his ministry Could share with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gospel artiste releases song for kids scared by school shootings
A breakout recording artist in the Christian genre, Cade Thompson, has a song about the “new normal” so many kids face when they walk into the classroom each day. Every year, it seems, outlets share breaking news of even more school shootings, flashing terrifying images across our screens and instilling fear in the minds […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)