Metro & Crime

Pastor impregnates daughter, procures abortion thrice

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 44-year-old pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola, for allegedly raping his daughter (name withheld). Oyebola, a pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ogo Oluwa Parish, Owode-Egbado, was also accused of aborting pregnancy for the victim on three different occasions. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspect had already confessed to the crime. Oyeyemi added that the cleric had been forcibly having carnal knowledge of the victim since 2015 after the demise of her mother.

He said: “The pastor was arrested following a complaint by his daughter who reported at Owode-Egbado Divisional Headquarters that her father has been forcibly having carnal knowledge of her since 2015 when she was 19 years old shortly after the demise of her mother.

“She further reported that she got pregnant for her father three times of which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted. “After the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer. “Having realised that her father is all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), ‘Advocacy For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network,’ consequent upon which she was taken to Owode-Egbado Police Station to complain.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado Division, SP Olabisi Elebute, led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested. “On interrogation, the suspect made a confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth.” Oyeyemi, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

CACOVID donates N1.4bn equipment to NCDC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

To boost Covid-19 testing across the country, the private sector-led Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated N1.4 billion worth of medical supplies to the Federal Government.   It also donated additional 26,400 test kits sufficient to set up six fully functional COVID-19 medical laboratories in the fight against the pandemic.   Presenting the test kits […]
Metro & Crime

Man kills own children with pestle in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Police operatives attached to Ogbunike police station in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State have arrested a 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Apusiobi for allegedly killing his two children in their sleep with a pestle and inflicting head wounds on his aged father.   Anambra State Police Command, disclosed in a statement signed by its Public […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu community struggle against erosion, flood

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Flood has destroyed houses, farmlands, electrical installations, hospitals and schools at the Obinofia community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The people of Obinofia Ndiuno have reportedly been suffering in silence in the past five years due to gully erosion. The erosion-induced flood has continually cut of some members of the community from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: