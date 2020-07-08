Pastor impregnates daughter, procures abortion thrice

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 44-year-old pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola, for allegedly raping his daughter (name withheld). Oyebola, a pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ogo Oluwa Parish, Owode-Egbado, was also accused of aborting pregnancy for the victim on three different occasions. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspect had already confessed to the crime. Oyeyemi added that the cleric had been forcibly having carnal knowledge of the victim since 2015 after the demise of her mother.

He said: “The pastor was arrested following a complaint by his daughter who reported at Owode-Egbado Divisional Headquarters that her father has been forcibly having carnal knowledge of her since 2015 when she was 19 years old shortly after the demise of her mother.

“She further reported that she got pregnant for her father three times of which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted. “After the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer. “Having realised that her father is all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), ‘Advocacy For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network,’ consequent upon which she was taken to Owode-Egbado Police Station to complain.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado Division, SP Olabisi Elebute, led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested. “On interrogation, the suspect made a confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth.” Oyeyemi, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

